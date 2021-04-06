Our programmes not for Adani, Ambani, asserts C T Ravi

The BJP, Ravi said, is the biggest political party in the world

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 07:34 ist
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said on Tuesday that his party's programmes were not centered around the Adanis or Ambanis, in a retort to the Congress' repeated attacks over crony capitalism under the Modi administration. 

"Our programmes are not centered around Adanis or Ambanis. Our thought is that politics aids change. Power is not the final destination. Our goal is to take the country towards supreme glory," Ravi said while speaking at the BJP's Foundation Day event, according to a statement.  

He recalled a statement by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on corruption. "In 1986, he said only Rs 15 out of every Rs 100 was spent on development. Now, there's no corruption and the full Rs 100 is spent on development," Ravi said. 

The BJP, Ravi said, is the biggest political party in the world. "We have the most number of party workers, MPs, MLAs, SC/ST and women legislators," he said.

