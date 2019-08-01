Over one lakh suggestions received on NEP

Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has received around one lakh views/suggestions about the Draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, which was open for the public to submit their comments and suggestions till July 31, from across the country.

The MHRD sources said most objections received are related to language policy.

They said that discussions going on to extend the date to file the views/suggestions. "There is a demand to translate the Draft National Education Policy to all Indian languages. It is still under discussion and if that demand is considered, then the date for receiving public opinion will be extended," said an MHRD source.

An expert committee, headed by Dr K Kasturi Rangan, had submitted the draft report to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank soon after the new government came to power at Centre. The draft policy was published on the HRD website and members of the public were asked to send their suggestions.

All the state governments were asked to send their opinions about the same. Accordingly, Karnataka State Higher Education Council had convened a meeting with experts, including vice-chancellors of all state-run universities and the higher education department, to collect their opinion. The outcome of the meeting has been sent to the MHRD.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has conducted discussions with stakeholders, including teachers and students. Based on the outcomes, the association has sent more than 17 suggestions regarding primary and secondary education.