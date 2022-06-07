P Ravi Kumar is new KERC chief

The state government on Monday appointed former chief secretary P Ravi Kumar as chairperson of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

Kumar retired as chief secretary on May 31.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Kumar holds a postgraduate degree in Mathematics and a PG diploma in Econometrics, a field that uses economic theory, mathematics, and statistics to study economic phenomena.

Kumar is no stranger to the energy sector. He headed the energy department during the launch of the Pavagada solar park, which is hailed as one of Asia’s largest.

Kumar replaces Shambhu Dayal Meena as the head of the energy regulator. Meena retired recently and the KERC was being officiated by its member HM Manjunath.

According to a notification issued by the Energy Department, the term of the chairperson will be five years or till 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. In Kumar’s case, he is 60 and will get a full term.