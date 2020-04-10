Patient from Kerala returns without availing treatment

A woman patient from Kasargod visited K S Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte citing headache but returned to the town without a diagnosis.

The district administration has designated K S Hegde Charitable Hospital for treating non-COVID Kerala patients.

Accordingly, the woman patient, who complained of headache, returned in another ambulance that had brought a patient from Kasargod to the hospital.

The doctor had asked the patient to undergo a few tests to ascertain the cause of the headache. However, she did not respond and returned without informing the doctors.