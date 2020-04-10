Patient from Kerala returns without availing treatment

Patient from Kerala returns without availing treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 19:27 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A woman patient from Kasargod visited K S Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte citing headache but returned to the town without a diagnosis. 

The district administration has designated K S Hegde Charitable Hospital for treating non-COVID Kerala patients. 

Accordingly, the woman patient, who complained of headache, returned in another ambulance that had brought a patient from Kasargod to the hospital. 

The doctor had asked the patient to undergo a few tests to ascertain the cause of the headache. However, she did not respond and returned without informing the doctors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Kasargod
Kerala
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 