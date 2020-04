A drone camera survey was conducted in Pavagada town, YN Hoskote, and Tirumani on Sunday to monitor the unnecessary movement of people and vehicles during the Covid-19 lockdown which is in force.

DySP Praveen launched the drone camera survey at the Shani temple in Pavagada town. All movement and incidents that occurred in an 8 km radius were captured on camera. It is learnt that going forward, drones will be used in rural areas too.