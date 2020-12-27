Polling in 114 Dakshina Kannada Gram Panchayats commences

The second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in 114 Gram Panchayats in Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada commenced on Sunday morning.

There are 3,421 candidates contesting for 1,541 seats in these Gram Panchayats.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor exercised his franchise at Hirebandadi Gram Panchayat limits. While Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja cast his vote in a polling booth in Belthangady.

Also read: Second phase of Gram Panchayat elections today

ANF personnel have been deployed for security purpose in Maoist infested areas of Naravi, Kuthloor in Belthangady taluk. Asha workers and health workers were seen checking the body temperature of the voters before allowing them inside the booth for casting their vote.

There are 292 polling booths in 46 Gram Panchayats in Belthangady, 151 booths in 22 GPs in Puttur 132 booths in 25 GPs in Sullia and 135 booths with 21 GPs in Kadaba.