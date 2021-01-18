Portfolio allocation on January 19 or 20, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said portfolios will be allocated to the seven new ministers on Tuesday or Wednesday after consulting his senior Cabinet colleagues.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said he was on his way to Udupi. “On Tuesday, I will seek God’s darshan and come back in the afternoon. Once I’m back, I will discuss with senior ministers and (allocate portfolios) Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said.

On January 13, Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators into his Cabinet - Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara, C P Yogeeshwar, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar.

Apparently, incumbent ministers will be divested of multiple portfolios they are currently holding. Shankar is expected to take charge of Excise, which was held by H Nagesh who resigned. Nirani is tipped to become the IT/BT, Science & Technology minister, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

According to sources, Angara is likely to get Kannada & Culture or Youth Empowerment & Sports.

Yogeeshwar, whose induction as minister was opposed by a section of BJP legislators, is said to be eyeing the plum Energy portfolio that is with Yediyurappa.

In the party circles, it is said that Energy might go to Nirani, Tourism for Katti and Bengaluru City Development to Limbavali.