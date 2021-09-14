Vendors may get nod for kerosene supply in tribal areas

Private vendors may get licences for kerosene supply in tribal areas

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 04:06 ist
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti. Credit: DH File Photo

The government will examine the possibility of increasing kerosene supply under PDS in tribal areas, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said on Monday.

At a larger level, the government will ensure adequate electricity supply in remote regions, apart from considering issuing licences to private vendors for supplying kerosene in these regions, the minister said.

Katti was responding to a concern raised by member Shantaram Siddi in the Council that the government's current distribution of one litre kerosene under PDS is inadequate.

In his response, the minister said the government was providing one litre kerosene per month at subsidised price of Rs 35 for families that require it in the absence of electricity.

That apart, the government also provides 3 litres of kerosene for those without LPG connections, who add up to about 11,658 families in the state.

Siddi said one litre kerosene would not suffice in remote areas where there were frequent power cuts, urging the government to increase the quantity.

kerosene
PDS
Karnataka
Tribal areas

