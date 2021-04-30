Project Ichor to connect patients in need of plasma with donors

Project Ichor to connect plasma donors with patients

Naina J A
  • Apr 30 2021, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sociio, an initiative under Innovation Centre, MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education), which aims at connecting people socially, has come out with Project Ichor, an initiative that connects potential donors with compatible patients who need convalescent plasma in the nearby locality.

The initiative is aimed at helping to bridge the gap between the donors and the patients, said students.

Sociio Ichor is an initiative by Manipal Institute of Technology students Manorath Khanna, Pratik Shewkani, Mohammed Dilshaad Uzair, Amulya Kollipara, Abhishek Gupta, and Arushi Agrawal. 

“We have designed a website that checks the donor's eligibility for plasma donation. If all eligibility criteria are fulfilled, then the donor's contact and local details are asked. Similarly, a form gets contact details from patients who need plasma,” said Mohammed Dilshaad Uzair, one of the member.

“Once this is done the patient is matched with a donor with a compatible blood group in the same or neighbouring city. The matching is done by an algorithm and presently we share the contact details manually. We are working to automate the entire process,” he added.

The team has an Instagram handle to motivate more people and bust myths regarding blood plasma donation. For details, people can log on to the website.

“With our limited resources and time, we were able to connect around 60 patients with donors in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, West Bengal and Mumbai,” said students proudly.

Karnataka
Plasma
COVID-19
plasma therapy
Manipal

