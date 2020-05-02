Prolonged coronavirus lockdown breathes life into Krishna river

The coronavirus-driven lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions, more so the deprived and marginalised sections of the society. On the flip side, the prolonged shutdown has a significant improvement in air quality. Many rivers in the country are looking cleaner. And the fate of River Krishna which flows through Maharashtra, Karnataka and two Telugu states, is no different.

The Krishna water near Athani looks crystal clear. This is primarily because factories along the riverbank in Maharashtra and Karnataka, that discharged effluents into the Krishna, have been shut for the past 40 days due to a prolonged nationwide lockdown.

Birds, some rare species, which prefer freshwater are making the Krishna their habitat.

The river, fourth biggest in terms of water flow and the basin area, and its barrages have enough water to meet the drinking water needs of the basin districts in Karnataka, thanks to good spells of rain in its catchment in Maharashtra, last year.

However, Athani town and several villages in the taluk may face water shortage this summer as MLA Mahesh Kumathahalli has allowed releasing 5,000 cusecs to Jamkhandi from Hipparagi barrage.