Publish EIA notification in local languages: HC to Centre

The High Court on Wednesday directed the union government to take steps to give wide publicity for the draft Environment Assessment Notification 2020 (EIA 2020). It directed the union government to publish the notification in vernacular languages.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered issuance of notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on a PIL filed by a trust - United Conservation Movement. The petition contended that the draft notification was issued during the lockdown period and that the general public should get sufficient opportunity to file objections.

The counsel for the petitioner, Prince Isac, contended that the draft EIA 2020 notification was clandestinely published during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period with just 60 days time to file objections. He prayed to extend the time to file objections till December 31, 2020 and also to publish the draft in all vernacular languages, including Kannada.

The petition claimed that the draft notification is a total overhaul of the existing EIA notification of 2006. It said the postal services for Delhi and Mumbai have been suspended in view of the pandemic and citizens who would like to file objections are deprived of their rights.

The draft notification dated March 23, 2020 was published in the official gazette on April 11. “A frightening situation is in existence where one can think only of their safety and protection from the virus. Due to the prevailing situation, it is impossible to meet people who have vast experience in the EIA sector to discuss the draft EIA 2020,’’ the petition stated.

The bench observed that the contention of the petitioner had merits. “Prima facie there is merit in the contention that during the pandemic it will be appropriate for the Central government to give wide publicity to the notification dated 23-03-2020, so that the citizens will be in a position to lodge their objections. The time to submit objections has now been extended till August 11, 2020,’’ the bench said. The matter was deferred to July 16.