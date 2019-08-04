Quitting politics, hints HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed his intention to quit politics.

Asserting that he had no craze to be in public life forever, he said the political culture in the state had gone from bad to worse, as caste was taking priority over other factors.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged the media not to “target” his family repeatedly. Kumaraswamy also put to rest reports that his son Nikhil and nephew Prajwal Revanna may be fielded as JD(S) candidates for byelections from KR Pet and Hunsur Assembly constituencies respectively.

Kumaraswamy said he was satisfied with his 14-month tenure in office, adding that vendetta politics driven by caste had come into being in the state after the BJP assumed power. He also a took a dig at the transfers of officials after Yediyurappa took charge as chief minister.