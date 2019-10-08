Rain lashes Huballi-Dharwad, Kodagu

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Belagavi city and surrounding areas for about 30 minutes in the evening. Bailhongal town and surroundings too received mild showers for about an hour.

Hubballi and Dharwad cities also received the heavy rain. Temperature was soaring till afternoon, and clouds started gathering later. Heavy rain started at around 8 pm, due to which rainwater flowed on the roada at several places in Hubballi. Heavy drizzling continued till late night.

In Mysuru district, Hunsur town received heavy rain in the morning and the rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas, inconveniencing the residents.

Various parts of the district received normal rains on Tuesday noon.

Various parts of Kodagu district received normal rains on Tuesday noon. The Gonikoppa Dasara procession was affected for some time due to rains. There were rains in Madapura, Haraduru, Gaddehalla, Mattikadu, Kodagarahalli and Shantigeri.

Meanwhile, a farmer died when lightning struck him at Kalakeri in Vijayapura district on Monday evening. The incident occurred when Channappa Gurappa Roodagi (48) had gone to bring Jowar from the terrace of his house. A case has been registered in this regard.