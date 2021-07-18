Rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Naina J A
  • Jul 18 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 14:53 ist
Inundated roads as heavy rains continue in DK. Credit: DH Photo

Intermittent showers continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday.

Both the districts have been receiving bountiful rain since Saturday night. Roads in various parts of Mangaluru were waterlogged, inconveniencing motorists. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka till July 22.

Following heavy rains, the stormwater drains are overflowing in various parts of the district. The water level in rivers, rivulets has increased considerably. The district had received 1769 mm rainfall from January till July 17. As many as 4,059 electricity poles and 201 transformers had been damaged in the district since April.

The Chelyadka bridge connecting Kunjoorupanja-Panaje in Puttur was inundated for the second time in the past five days. As the water continued to remain on the bridge, the movement of vehicles was banned.  A few buses were operating on Mani-Santyaru road. Without transportation facilities, the residents of Gummategadde, Ajjikallu, Kapikadu and Olathadka villages faced many inconveniences.

