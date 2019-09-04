Rains resume in Kodagu, Shivamogga districts

Rains resumed in Shivamogga and Kodagu on Wednesday pushing up water levels in major rivers.

The water levels in Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha rivers went up following heavy rain Kodagu district since Tuesdayu night. The road connectivity between Napoklu and Bhagamandala is snapped as Cauvery is in spate. The bathing ghat in Bhagamandala is submerged.

Virajpet witnessed intermittent rains from Tuesday night. Kushalnagar and Suntikoppa too, received heavy rains.

The district has received an average rainfall of 46.07 mm during the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday morning 8.30 am.

Heavy rains lashed various parts Shivamogga district on Wednesday. Normal life was disrupted in some parts of the district. The rivers and streams are in spate. The houses in low-lying areas are flooded.

Hosanagar taluk received copious rains throughout the day. The road link between Balekoppa and Nagara is cut off as water is flowing over the bridge. As a precautionary measure, holiday has been declared for government school at Balekoppa. The bridge at Sutta in the taluk is submerged and the road link to Tenkabailu, Malali is cut off. A classroom of government high school in Sorab town collapsed. However, no one was injured. reported.

River Krishna is in spate following release of water from Koyna dams into the basin by neighbouring Maharashtra.