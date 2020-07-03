Relaxation for industries: Ordinance gets Guv nod

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has given his assent to an ordinance promulgated by the government to exempt new industrial projects from seeking various licences and permits for three years.

The ordinance was promulgated to amend the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act, 2002.

The provision will apply to a manufacturing industry or enterprise approved by the State High Level Clearance Committee, State Level Single Window Clearance Committee or District Level Single Window Clearance Committee.

The ordinance also allows self-certification for industries during the approval process. The self-certification will be in the form of an affidavit, a mandatory document with an undertaking that “on clearance they shall abide by all the applicable Acts, rules etc. and any deviation found at a later stage shall be liable for penal action under this Act or any applicable Acts.”

The government said this was an ease of doing business reform that would help attract investments and fasten the process of industries setting up shop. Under the ordinance, an industry can commence work soon after it receives approval from any of the state-level or district-level investment committees.