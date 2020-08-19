River Krishna nears danger mark as inflow increases

The water level in river Krishna reached near the danger mark with the inflow of water increasing to 2,18,963 cusecs on Wednesday. Water began spreading outside the river banks.

Water inflow into the state from Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra at Kallol in Chikkodi increased to 2,18,963 cusecs. It included 1,85,875 cusecs from river Krishna and 33,038 cusecs from its tributary river Doodhganga.

Nine bridges in Chikkodi subdivision have submerged in the waters, but villages on both sides have alternate road connectivity. The bridge between Examba in Chikkodi and Danwad in Maharashtra were submerged in river Doodhganga waters late on Tuesday.

Residents from villages prone to floods have been asked to move to safer places along the banks of river Krishna. Livestock has been shifted to sheds near relief centres and people too have been asked to shift with their necessary belongings.

The receding rains in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra have come as major solace for the people. Many hope that the water levels will remain constant and recede after 48 hours if the same situation continues.

Rains also receded in Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani and Raibag taluks along the river Krishna banks and occasional sunshine was witnessed.

Water discharge from Koyna dam in Maharashtra into river Krishna on Wednesday was 54,629 cusecs with six of the ten gates being opened.

Water level in the Hidkal dam increased to 2,173.03 feet with inflow being 34,308 cusecs and outflow 40,245 cusecs. Villages and Gokak town downstream have been facing a flood-like situation.

Water level in Malaprabha dam reached 2,076.90 feet with the inflow being 17,719 cusecs and outflow 17,164 cusecs. Outflow decreasing is expected to help water recede from the villages and towns downstream. Rains receding in the catchments of river Malaprabha in Khanapur taluk have led to the inflow receding.