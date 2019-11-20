Sait attack: Another six in custody

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru
  Nov 20 2019, 22:34pm ist
  updated: Nov 21 2019, 00:05am ist

The city police on Wednesday took another six persons into custody, in connection with the attack on MLA Tanveer Sait.

While the prime accused who attacked Sait with a machete, Farhaan Pasha is in police custody, five accused are in judicial custody. Police took another six persons into custody and are interrogating them.

Police suspect that the incident was pre-planned, but the accused were not well-prepared. Following the suspension of Sait’s gunman Fairoz Khan, on Tuesday, the city police have provided round-the-clock security to the MLA.

