Sanjjanaa to challenge FSL reports, says she was on high dose of medications

A day after the CCB police revealed the test results of hair follicle samples in various drug abuse cases registered during 2020, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was admitted to a private hospital.

She was accused in one of the cases that were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Cottonpet police station in 2020.

Confirming her admission at a private hospital, Sanjjanaa told DH that her lawyer will challenge the FSL report. “I was on anti-stress tablets and visiting doctors for my mental health and sleep disorders from the day the case had started. They had given me a high dosage of mood elevators. I was consuming 16 tablets a day with a high dose of chemicals. It is no big deal that the FSL report is positive. All my medications are on records. God bless the people who did this to me is all I have to say. Karma will revolt,” Sanjjanaa said.

The actress said that just because she was a multilingual celebrity, her popularity has been abused for the sake of publicity.

She said life has been very difficult after the case was registered.

"Only the best people in my life have stood by me and others have turned their back and walked out with my hard-earned money. Today, I am personally, financially, legally, emotionally drained. I still have very big legal bills to meet. Life was just recovering for me from the sabbatical last year and this FSL report pops out .. again puts me in cheap dirty infamous limelight," she said.

"There are many grounds on which the FSL report can be positive or negative--Even certain medications also have various chemicals that influence the tests," she said.

Trying to bounce back in the industry, the actress said that she has been doing films. "I have been very busy serving people who are in more pain than me. Also on career front, I am trying to bounce back with work through my social media accounts and did two films after the lockdown which is helping me cope up again," Sanjjanaa explained.