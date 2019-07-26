Satish welcomes ruling on Ramesh

The magic number to form the government is 111, but B S Yediyurappa does not have the required numbers, said Congress MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said, "BJP does not have requisite numbers to form a government. On what basis is Yediyurappa taking oath as chief minister, the Yamakanamaradi Congress MLA wondered.

On disqualification of three rebel legislators, Satish Jarkiholi said, I welcome the decision of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify three rebel Congress MLAs, including my brother Ramesh Jarkiholi for anti-party activities."

The Kumaraswamy-led government would have survived if the rebel MLAs were disqualified much earlier. The remaining 13 disgruntled legislators will be disqualified soon, he added.

Replying to a specific query, the Congress MLA said, "Speaker has acted fairly and impartially. BJP leaders have no moral ground to talk against Speaker."

Saying that Jarkiholi family was not responsible for the fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Satish Jarkiholi said, "Jarkiholi family is not responsible for the fall of the coalition government. Instead, it was ‘one specific thing’ which pulled the government down," he said and added that he would reveal about the 'specific thing' at an appropriate time.