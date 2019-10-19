SBI deputy manager ends life

State Bank of India Jog Falls branch deputy manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Jog in Sagar taluk on Saturday.

According to police, Anil Kumar was a native of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district. He had married four years ago and was serving in Jog for the past one year. It is suspected that work pressure prompted him to take the extreme step. He had expressed his intention to tender resignation to the work due to pressure. The audit of the bank commenced from October 17, it is learnt.

He had taken two days leave due to work pressure. He went to the bank on Saturday morning. He returned home after some time and took the extreme step after sending his wife to market to buy vegetables. He had told customers, who were at his chamber, that he would be back in 10 minutes while leaving the bank. He is survived by his wife and three-year-old child.

Jog police have registered a case and the investigation is on.