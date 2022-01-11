Schools closed in Mysuru city, taluk from today

In all, 138 children have tested positive in the last three days.

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 11 2022, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 06:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the rise in number of children testing positive for the Covid-19 in Mysuru city and taluk, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has issued orders to discontinue physical classes for students of all grades, including Anganwadi centres, till Class X in the city and taluk from Tuesday.

In a press release issued here, the deputy commissioner stated that the district administration had taken the decision as a precautionary measure and directed to resume online classes for the students.

In all, 138 children have tested positive in the last three days. On Tuesday, 562 people have tested positive and the active cases have increased to 1,868.

