SDNR Foundation to livestream talk on the NEP by Kasturirangan

Mysuru-based, His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar's (SDNR) Foundation will livestream a talk on National Education Policy by K Kasturirangan, former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Sunday, October 18.

Member of the erstwhile royal family and president of SDNR Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, Kasturirangan, also Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan, will deliver the keynote address on ‘Drawing From India’s Legacies’. Darshan Shankar, founder vice-chancellor of Trans-Disciplinary University (TDU), Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and managing director of Foundation for Revitalisation of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT), founded with Sam Pitroda, former advisor to Prime Minister on Public Information Infrastructure and Innovations, will introduce the keynote speaker.

“The Union Department of Education, Ministry of Human Resources, has unveiled the National Education Policy 2020 to meet the changing dynamics and requirements of the population for quality education, innovation and research. The committee was headed by Kasturirangan. Thus, he will present the salient points of the new policy and attempt at conceiving an uniquely Indian model of university education that could creatively combine Western and Indian knowledge systems in a range of theoretical and practical domains,” sthe secretary of SDNR Foundation Reginald Wesley.

This webinar will be livestreamed from the Gagana Maalige Hall of Mysuru Palace. Gagana Maalige Hall, literally meaning ‘soaring to the skies’, features exalted ceilings and an uniquely distinctive western classical art motifs.