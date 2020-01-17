Shah to address CAA rally in Hubballi today

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Karnataka on Saturday, and take part in two events scheduled in Bengaluru and Hubballi.

Shah will participate in the Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane organised by Vedanta Bharati at Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds, from 12.30 to 3 pm. During the event, over a lakh students from various schools in Bengaluru and surrounding areas will chant Vivekadeepini, a selection

from Prashnottara Ratnamaalika by Sri Shankaracharya, according to the organisers.

After this, Shah will head to Hubballi where a massive rally to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act has been organised by the BJP.

Shah will address this gathering and is expected to stay overnight at Hubballi, before leaving the state on Sunday.

While he is here, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to bring up the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa has maintained that he will seek Shah’s nod before inducting new faces into his

Cabinet.