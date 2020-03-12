Shivamogga farmers buries 4,000 chicks alive

Dejected over the price crash as rumours and fears associated with novel coronavirus hit consumption of chicken meat and eggs, a poultry farm owner has reportedly buried around 4,000 chicks alive on the premises of his farm at Santekadur in Shivamogga taluk.

Poultry farm owner Srinivas said the price of chicken per kg has come down from Rs 170 to Rs 50 as people are reluctant to consume eggs and chicken fearing spread of Covid-19. "There are no buyers for chicken. I have already lost Rs 2.5 lakh. To minimise loss, I decided to bury 22-day old chicks in a pit on the premises of the poultry farm," he said.