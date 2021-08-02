Siddaramaiah demands early formation of Cabinet

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that instead of addressing the woes of the public in their respective constituencies during the Covid crisis, BJP MLAs were fighting for ministerial berths sitting in Bengaluru.
Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said, only the chief minister cannot handle both the Covid crisis and flood-related issues single-handedly.
Hence, the Cabinet should be formed at the earliest, he demanded.
