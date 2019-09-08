Siddaramaiah responsible for DKS' arrest: Kateel

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has suspected the role of Siddaramaiah behind the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

"Siddaramaiah is into politics of vengeance as Shivakumar is outgrowing him in politics. The state government has not arrested Shivakumar," Kateel told reporters here on Sunday.

Kateel said that Congress was in power when the Income Tax was conducted in 2017. He sought to know why Siddaramaiah, who the chief minister then did not attempt to prevent to the raid. If the BJP is into politics of enmity, it would have done so before the election. Shivakumar has been arrested on corruption charges. "The ED has arrested him on the basis documentary evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, Katil said that there was no difference of opinion between him and the chief minister. "Yediyurappa is like a guide for me. I have not expressed anything against him in the core committee meeting," Kateel clarified.