Soon, DLs can be seized online for traffic violations

The state government legalised the electronic documents shown through government app ‘Digilocker’ in January 2018. However, the circular to the enforcement authorities, including the police, had noted that physical documents are a must in the cases where the driver/rider has committed an offence.

“The notification does not apply to cases where driving licence (DL) or registration certificate (RC) have to be seized by the law enforcement authorities as per Motor Vehicles Act and Rules,” the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety had said. It was only a matter of time till the new rule was communicated to the traffic police, who enforce the rules against most common violations. “

New rule

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), however, has told the state governments to take the digital path even during the enforcement. “In cases where there is an offence committed and that there is a requirement of the documents to be impounded, the enforcement agencies can have such impounding reflected in the VAHAN/ SARATHI database electronically through the ‘eChallan’ system,” MoRTH said in a letter notified by the state government on Wednesday.

The letter specifically adds that there would be no requirement of physical seizure of such documents. “If any state is using any such online enforcement solution through the alternative database, then the state shall transfer the relevant information electronically through web service of VAHAN/ SARATHI database,” it says.

An RTO official, however, said enforcement may not be easy considering that police should be able to access VAHAN/SARATHI database. “It took a lot of time for the traffic police to accept the digital documents. To take action against the offenders through online platforms, it may take some time as it requires upgradation of digital infrastructure,” the official said.