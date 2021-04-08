South Western Railway to run 9 pairs of trains amid bus strike

The railways will run nine pairs of trains with limited services between Bengaluru and many districts across the state to cater to the festival rush in view of the strike called by the workers of state road transport corporations (RTC).

As per a release by the South Western Railway, the 18 trains will have special fares and operate on different days. The first of these is the special train from Hubballi to Yashwantpur (06545) which will run on Thursday.

Trains have been deployed on Yashwantpur-Vijayapura, Yashwantpur-Belagavi, Yashwantpur-Bidar and Mysuru-Bidar, Shivamogga-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Bengaluru and Karwar-Yashwantpur.