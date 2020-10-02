Special train on Hubballi-Bengaluru route for UPSC exam candidates

The South Western Railway will run special train between Hubballi and Bengaluru to help candidates writing the civil service exams being conducted by the UPSC.

Hubballi – Yesvantpur UPSC Examination Special Express (Train No. 07391) will depart from Hubballi at 5 pm on Saturday and arrive Yesvantpur at 6.45 am on the next day.

In the return direction the Yesvantpur – Hubballi UPSC Examination Special Express (Train No. 07392) will depart from Yesvantpur at 8 pm on Sunday and arrive in Hubballi at 8.45 am on the next day.

The train will have a composition of 17 coaches: one AC 3- Tier Coach, 10 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, four General Coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.