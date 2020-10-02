Special train on Hubballi-Bengaluru route for UPSC exam candidates

Spl train on Hubballi-B'luru route for UPSC candidates

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Oct 02 2020, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 01:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo.

The South Western Railway will run special train between Hubballi and Bengaluru to help candidates writing the civil service exams being conducted by the UPSC.

Hubballi – Yesvantpur UPSC Examination Special Express (Train No. 07391) will depart from Hubballi at 5 pm on Saturday and arrive Yesvantpur at 6.45 am on the next day.

In the return direction the Yesvantpur – Hubballi UPSC Examination Special Express (Train No. 07392) will depart from Yesvantpur at 8 pm on Sunday and arrive in Hubballi at 8.45 am on the next day.

The train will have a composition of 17 coaches: one AC 3- Tier Coach, 10 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, four General Coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

trains
South Western Railway
UPSC
Bengaluru
Hubballi

