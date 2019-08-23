Spiritual bliss syncs with festive verve in Udupi

The most important festival in the temple town's calendar — Krishna Janmashtami - was celebrated with religious pomp and grandeur here.

The Car Street echoed with the hymns priests chanted inside the temple. The Krishna mutt and the Ashta mutts were decorated with lights and flowers.

Paryaya Palimaru mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha led the Janmashtami rituals since morning. Mass dining was held for the devotees. Lord Krishna was decked in golden attire and was placed in a golden cradle. The idol seemed immersed in flowers and Tulasi leaves.

The first day's celebration comprised events like competitions of children dressed in the attire of cute Krishna (Muddu Krishna). The competition was held for different age groups at three venues — Rajangana, Annabrahma hall and Bhojana Shala hall of Krishna mutt. Around 550 children - dressed as Krishna in various hues - attracted people's attention.

Children tried to imitate the pranks of little Krishna as devotional songs played in the background.

Laddoos made of 'aralu,' 'gundittu,' 'ellu' and 'kadale,' besides chakkulis were prepared at the mutt as offerings to the deity. The 'prasadam' will be given away to the devotees on the occasion of Vittalapindi and Mosarukudike celebrations on Saturday.

The most significant part of the day was 'Arghyapradanam' (offering of milk and holy water along with 'Bilvapatra'), to the deity inside the sanctum sanctorum at 12.12 am on Saturday.