SSA teachers to get salaries on time

More than 45,000 teachers serving under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) at state government schools who get salaries once in three months will now on get salaries along with state teachers.

In a meeting conducted by the Finance department along with the senior officials of the department of primary and secondary education, it was decided to release salaries of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan teachers along with that of teachers serving under primary and secondary education department, beginning September 2019.

All these years state government used to wait for the Central government to release its share to pay the salaries of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan teachers.