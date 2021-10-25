Staff on contract basis for Karnataka sericulture dept

Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda said staff would be appointed on a contract basis to overcome the shortage of personnel in the sericulture department.
Speaking at a press conference at the DC's office in Bidar on Monday, the minister said there were a lot of vacancies in the department and more officials would be retiring in the next two years.
"Hence, the department will recruit staff on a contract basis," he added.
Gowda said a proposal had been submitted to the finance department and the appointment process would start once the proposal is approved.
The minister said demonstration programmes on sericulture would be organised and the staff needed for this purpose would be appointed too.
Gowda said state-level prizes would be given to sericulturists who have received better yield. They would be felicitated in the presence of the chief minister. The department has already sent letters to the district-level officials to send a list of the sericulturists eligible for the prizes, he explained.
