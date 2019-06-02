Stick to RTE rules, DPI instructs schools

The Department of Public Instruction has directed schools across the state not to harass students and parents in the name of Transfer Certificates.

The department has issued a circular following complaints that a few private schools were harassing parents and their wards who had sought admissions to other schools, by not issuing Transfer Certificate, and a few schools asking students to leave their schools by forcing them to take Transfer Certificate.

In the circular, the department has instructed the school managements to stick to Right to Education (RTE) Act and has warned of stringent action if they are found violating the rules.

“No school can force a child to take Transfer Certificate, and at the same time, no school can deny Transfer Certificate when a child wished to join another school. In case of violation of RTE rules, appropriate action will be initiated against such schools,” the circular stated.