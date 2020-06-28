Student tests Covid-19 positive: Ballari SSLC exam centre sanitised

The SSLC exam centre at Wisdomland School in the city was completely sanitised after a student, who wrote English paper on June 25, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Candidates who wrote the exam in the room where the student tested positive, later on, had appeared, will be assigned a separate room for the next paper. As per the guidelines issued by the Education department, the physical distancing of 6 feet will be maintained between the students. Only one student will be allowed to sit per bench. Arrangements for the same have been made, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters.

The student in question had suffered injuries in a road accident on June 25. He was admitted to VIMS, Ballari, as an in-patient. During the course of treatment, his swab sample returned positive for Covid-19.

As per the norms, the student will be allowed to write a supplementary exam as fresher, the DC added.

In Udupi, meanwhile, yet another SSLC student tested positive for the virus in Udupi. The girl had written maths paper at Padubidri exam centre on Saturday.

Since, two of her family members had contracted Covid-19, her throat swab sample was drawn and sent for Covid lab after the exam. The report came back positive on Sunday. The exam centre had been sanitised, Udupi DC G Jagadish told

reporters.