Students in Dakshina Kannada struggle for internet connectivity

Students from remote villages in Dakshina Kannada are struggling to attend online classes due to poor internet connectivity.

The students in Kudlur village of Koila in Kadaba taluk trek to hilly areas to get proper signal so that they can attend classes or submit their assignments online. "We don't get signals from any mobile operator in the village," said the students.

"In this era of technology, we are unable to have internet connectivity in our village. There is no proper network for voice call as well. After the lockdown, the students have to use the internet to attend online classes. If this situation of poor internet connectivity continues, then our children will remain illiterate," said Maharoof Aathoor, resident of Kudlur village.

Residents of Perla, Bandihole, Hosathota, Boodudamakki in Shibaje village have to reach the village to get network, The students trek for half a kilometre from their houses in the hilly areas to attend online classes.

Diwakar Hebbar, a resident of Perla said, "Online education has become part of life for the students. They have to trek to hilly areas to get connectivity."

Due to lack of internet connectivity, the students of Perla in Shibaje village in Belthangady have erected a tent on the hilly range, to sit and attend the online classes. "To protect themselves from rain, the students have used plastic sheets to erect the tent. To check the mosquito menace, sarees have been tied around the tent. Nine students studying in PU, degree and professional courses sit in the tent to attend the classes. The teacher who has to take online classes has to depend on this tent as well.