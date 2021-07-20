Surjewala to tour Karnataka ahead of Council polls

Surjewala to tour Karnataka ahead of Council polls

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala

DHNS 
DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 02:46 ist
AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed on Tuesday said that AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will tour across the state from July 22 to 31 with the objective of strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of elections to the Legislative Council.

Saleem Ahmed told media persons that Surjewala will first reach Bengaluru and hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders on the evening of July 22. On June 23, he will visit Mangaluru and hold day-long discussions with MLAs, former MLAs, MPs, MLCs, candidates who had contested 2018 elections from five districts including, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Salim Ahmed said.

A similar meeting has been convened in Tumakuru on July 25 and other districts up to July 31. An action plan will be discussed in Mangaluru on defeating BJP in the next city corporation, Council and two by-elections, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Karnataka
Randeep Surjewala

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 