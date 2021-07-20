Surjewala to tour Karnataka ahead of Council polls

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed on Tuesday said that AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will tour across the state from July 22 to 31 with the objective of strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of elections to the Legislative Council.

Saleem Ahmed told media persons that Surjewala will first reach Bengaluru and hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders on the evening of July 22. On June 23, he will visit Mangaluru and hold day-long discussions with MLAs, former MLAs, MPs, MLCs, candidates who had contested 2018 elections from five districts including, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Salim Ahmed said.

A similar meeting has been convened in Tumakuru on July 25 and other districts up to July 31. An action plan will be discussed in Mangaluru on defeating BJP in the next city corporation, Council and two by-elections, he added.