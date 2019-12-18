Take delegation to Centre, Siddaramaiah tells BSY

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has urged the chief minister to take a delegation to the Centre on green nod for the Kalasa Banduri project.

"BSY has to immediately take a delegation to PMO India to discuss about Kalasa Banduri project and convince him about the need for it," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "I had taken an all party delegation to Delhi to seek justice with respect to Kalasa Banduri. None of the BJP Karnataka leaders including BSY had opened their mouth in front of Narendra Modi. They will not speak even now. But we have to speak!"

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too, took to twitter (translated): "The BJP has gotten used to using Kannadigas for its vested political interests. As Kannadigas, should we object or support this project being kept in abeyance? During elections, the BJP leaders in the state took votes in the name of Mahadayi dispute. Now, the leaders are scared of Modi and lost their voices."