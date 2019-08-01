Teachers transfers resume

Transfers of teachers, which was stalled for two days after a new government assumed power in the state, resumed on Thursday.

Officials of the state department of primary and secondary education clarified that the transfers were stalled for two days due to technical issues. The online counselling for the transfers resumed on Thursday.

The transfers are taking place after three years and this year also, there was pressure from political leaders to stop the same.

The department had received over 94,000 applications from teachers seeking transfers.