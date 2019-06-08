Thammanna lashes out at voters for Nikhil’s defeat

A video of Transport Minister D C Thammanna venting his ire against people for the defeat of JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha election, has gone viral.

Thammanna was in Maddur for launching various development works when some people approached him to air their grievances. In the video, Thammanna is heard saying, “Where were you all during the elections? Do you remember my development works during elections? Why are you people coming to me now?”

Nikhil Kumaraswamy was defeated by Independent candidate Sumalatha in the elections to Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Sumalatha slammed Transport Minister D C Thammanna for lashing out at voters in Maddur following Nikhil’s defeat. “It’s totally wrong. They are the same people have voted for him. If he has no interest in working for the people, he has no right to continue. Let him resign,” Sumalatha said.