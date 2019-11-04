Thousands celebrate birthday of Sahasrarjuna Maharaj

Members of the Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Samaj celebrated the birth anniversary of Sri Sahasrarjuna Maharaj at the Shikshakara Sadan here on Sunday. Thousands of devotees and members of the community took out a long procession through various streets of central Bengaluru.

S N Sreenivasamurthy, of the Sulegai Dhondusa Group, hoisted the flag and inaugurated the event. Thereafter, a special puja was performed by Rajarajeshwara Sahasrarjuna Maharaj. Women from the community, cultural troupes and students carried the divine Kalash during the procession. A youth dressed up as Sahasrarjuna Maharaj on horseback, adding colour to the procession.

Addressing the gathering, Sreenivasamurthy said: "The community was earlier dependent on business but is now focusing on education. Members of the community are excelling in other fields as well. We need to keep up the focus on education. Educated members must contribute to the welfare of the community."

Fancy dress, Bhajan singing, quiz and other competitions were held as part of the celebrations and winners were felicitated. Prominent leaders, social workers and entrepreneurs from the community were felicitated by the organising committee.