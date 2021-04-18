1,000 acres of Sandur's virgin forest may be opened up for mining

About 1,000 acres of biodiversity-rich forest in Swamimalai block of Ballari district is set to be ravaged for mining iron and manganese ore as a sub-committee appointed to look into the issue mining in virgin forests is said to have given a favourable report, despite the forest department's opposition.

In 2018, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) submitted a proposal for mining in the virgin forests of Swamimalai forest block in Sandur. The deputy conservator of forests, Ballari, who inspected the area in 2019 found that 99,330 trees would be destroyed if the government gives nod for mining in the area.

The approval, he warned, "would lead to severe soil erosion, destruction of streams/water resources and thus cause serious environmental damages".

In his letter, the DCF warned about the danger posed to the wildlife by mining activity. After the nodal officer for forest conservation backed the DCF's report, the forest department gave its opinion against the project.

However, the government recommended the project, by revising the area proposed for mining from 484.07 hectares (1,196 acre) to 401.57 hectares (992 acres).

The government justified its recommendation by stating that KIOCL will take up forest conservation-related activity in 10 years at a cost of Rs 50 crore and will also take up afforestation activities, among others.

"It for the first time that KIOCL has obtained a captive mine in the state. Further, it plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in the state and provide employment to 1,500 persons. Such investment and employment will enhance the state's GSDP and provide revenues," the government has said.

The forest advisory committee at the Centre, which considered the project recently, had set up a sub-committee to visit the area and submit a report on "the factual position on the ground" and after "discussing the proposal with officials at the state government".

Sources told DH that the sub-committee, which recently submitted the report, had no other way but to recommend the project.

"There is no choice left for the committee considering the economic crisis. Some additional forest conservation activities may be part of the proposal, but the fact is 1,000 acres of forest will be gone," a source told DH.

Activists in Sandur, who had opposed mining in the area for long, recently went on the backfoot.

"We came to know that a private company started vying for the same mining block and decided that it is better if the state-owned company exploits the resource," a senior activist said.

He, however, noted that the sub-committee's recommendation will set a wrong precedent.

"The report will be used for opening up other virgin forest areas, hitherto remaining safe from disastrous activities, for exploitation," he noted.