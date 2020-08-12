14,000 RTE seats go vacant

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:41 ist

Over 14,000 seats under Right to Education (RTE) have remained unfilled in the first round of allotment.

The last date to get admission under first round seat allotment was August 10 and only about 3,000 students have got admission, leaving 14,000 seats unfilled.

As per the data available from the department, 3,001 students got admission and 14,452 seats were left unfilled. These seats will be included in the second round of seat allotment.

There were over 17,453 seats available for 2020-21 academic year, for which 11,446 applications were received. Of these, 6,174 applications were considered for seat allotment.

Right to Education
Karnataka
Schools
admission

