17 high-end cars seized in Karnataka

17 high-end cars seized in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 21:35 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high-end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said. These cars were parked near the UB City in Bengaluru without any valid documents, they said. The Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra was among the 17 cars seized, they said. Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available. "We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized," Kumar told PTI.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Rolls Royce
luxury cars

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 