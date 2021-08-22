17 high-end cars seized in Karnataka

A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high-end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said. These cars were parked near the UB City in Bengaluru without any valid documents, they said. The Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra was among the 17 cars seized, they said. Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available. "We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized," Kumar told PTI.

