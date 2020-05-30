20 Congress MLAs keen to join BJP, claims Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi claimed on Friday that 15 to 20 Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP and that the central leadership would decide whether to accommodate them into party fold.

Speaking to reporters here, Savadi said that no BJP MLA was on sale.

Later in the day, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi strengthened Savadi's claims on several Congress legislators showing interest in joining the BJP. Speaking to reporters in Kollegal, Jarkiholi said. "As many as 22 Congress MLAs are in touch with him and if the BJP leadership gives a go-ahead he would make at least five Congress legislators resign and join the BJP in a week."

Both Savadi and Jarkiholi rubbished the talks of a rift in the party. They told reporters that a few party MLAs from north Karnataka had gathered at Umesh Katti's house for Jolada Rotti oota (lunch) and there was no need to read much into the meeting.