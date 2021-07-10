2,162 new Covid cases, 48 deaths reported in Karnataka

2,162 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths reported in Karnataka

The total number of active cases in the state is 37,141

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,162 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,69,320 and the toll to 35,779.

The day also saw 2,879 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,96,377.

Out of 2,162 new cases reported on Saturday, 452 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 746 discharges and only five deaths, the health department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 37,141.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.22 per cent. Out of 48 deaths reported on Saturday, nine were from Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi (6), Bengaluru Urban (5), Kolar and Mandya (4), Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru (3), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 452, Dakshina Kannada 218, Mysuru 211, Hassan 178, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,18,945, followed by Mysuru 1,69,515 and Tumakuru 1,16,177.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,89,979, followed by Mysuru 1,64,125 and Tumakuru 1,13,682. Cumulatively a total of 3,57,75,720 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,45,666 were on Saturday alone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 