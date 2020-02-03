300 kg silver ingots worth Rs 63L seized, two held

The District Crime Investigation Branch (DCIB) police on late Sunday night intercepted a car, following a tip-off, near Dadabanahatti Cross in Yamakanamaradi police limits and seized 300 kg silver ingots and utensils worth Rs 63 lakh.

The police arrested Vijaykumar Shinde (48), a native of Savapet in Salem, Tamil Nadu, and Riyaz Mullani (20) of Satara district. The suspects were transporting silver to Salem, SP Laxman Nimbargi told reporters.

The police have recovered Rs 3 lakh cash from the suspects and seized Renault Duster car used for transporting silver. The Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case, the SP said.