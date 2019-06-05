8 districts in Karnataka on high alert for Nipah virus

As many as eight districts in the state have been put on a high alert and maximum surveillance for Nipah virus. This comes after a case from Kerala came to light.

Chamajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru have been identified as districts that are vulnerable and additional measures have been taken in these districts.

An inter-departmental coordination committee with representatives from the Veterinary department has been ordered to be formed at the district level in all these places.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has also mandated that these districts give a daily outbreak report regarding Nipah. Nipah is an emerging infectious disease declared to be of health importance in the South-East Asian region.

A 23-year-old from Malappuram district in Kerala has been confirmed to have contracted the virus, and since 2018, 18 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from here.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has ordered for the public health activities to be strengthened immediately at the district-level. Districts must identify two beds and ensure that any suspected case is isolated.

Those travelling from the affected regions should be screened for 21 days. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has been identified as the laboratory for diagnosis of Nipah virus. Suspected samples must be sent there along with a report to the department office.

The deputy director, Disease Surveillance, the Health and Family Welfare Department, said that infected livestock such as pigs, horse, dogs or cats must be isolated as they are an intermediate host.

It has also been advised that fruits be washed, peeled or cooked thoroughly before consumption as they could be infected by the bats.

Besides, utensils or clothes used in toilets must be washed thoroughly, hand hygiene must be maintained and contact with the affected must be minimal. It is also important to ensure that hands are thoroughly washed after visiting the infected.