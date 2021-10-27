9 Karnataka districts report zero Covid cases

Nine districts in Karnataka reported zero Covid infections while 17 districts had cases in single digits on Wednesday. The state added 282 fresh cases and 13 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,835 and 38,037.

Bagalkot, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

The day also saw 349 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,40,339. Active cases stood at 8,430. Bangalore Urban accounted for the maximum number of 142 new cases and six deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 31 in Kodagu, 28 in Dakshina Kannada and 18 each in Mysuru and Hassan. Three deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, two in Mysuru and one each in Hassan and Tumakuru.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.24% and the case fatality rate 4.6%.

