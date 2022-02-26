90 lakh students to appear for exams after 2 years

More than 90 lakh children, studying in classes between grades 1 to 9 at the state board schools, will appear for the annual examinations after two a gap of years in the state.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education had promoted the children from grade 1 to 9 in the last two years without examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of schools. This year, as the schools have reopened and physical classes are going on, the department has decided to conduct examinations for them.

Though the government has adopted a no-detention policy for students up to grade 8, the examinations are conducted to assess the learning level of the children before sending them to the next class.

As per the calendar released by the Department of Public Instruction, the examination for grades 1 to 7 will be conducted between March 21 to April 4 and at high schools for grades 8 and 9 between March 21 to 26. The examination for physical education and other subjects will be conducted on March 29.

The department officials said that in case of low performance, the students have to face re-examination before promoting to the next level. “This examination is just to analyse the learning level of the child. This year, it is a challenge for us as physical classes were not conducted completely,” an official said.

The question paper will be prepared at the school level and the evaluation will be also conducted at the school level.

